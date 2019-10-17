Rich Township District 227 votes to close Rich East High School

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- The Rich Township High School District in Cook County voted to close Rich East High School due to costs and declining enrollment.Rich East's campus serves Matteson, Park Forest, Olympia Fields, Chicago Heights and Richton Park.The school board held their vote Tuesday night. Earlier this year District 227 said that due to funding, declining enrollment and aging facilities, they would have to make tough decisions on possibly closing one or more of its three schools.School officials told staff in a letter that Rich Central and Rich South high schools will be renovated, and all students will move to those two schools. Rich East will close at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.The school board will schedule meetings with parents and staff in the coming weeks to discuss the changes.