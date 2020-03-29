Chicago-based tech company, Otus, launches free access to virtual K-12 classes during COVID-19 crisis

The adjustment from in-person to online coursework can be hard for some students and parents.
To help parents keep their students on track with their school work, Chicago-based educational tech company, Otus, is offering free access to their K-12 e-learning academy.
Otus' President Dr. Keith Westman also provided tips for parents on how to adjust kids to e-learning school work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr.Westman said the goal is to keep kids active throughout the day.
- Tip #1 : Start Small (It's okay to start with two or three activities a day.)
- Tip #2 : Go old school (Kids can read anything, writing a letter to a family member, or create a show or play.)
- Tip #3 : Plan the day (Set expectations, schedule, consistency like kids experience in school.)
For more information visit www.otus.org.