Education

The House Tutoring Lounge offers a homework getaway for high school students

By Rachel Davis
GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- Coined "The World's First Tutoring Lounge", The House Tutoring Lounge is a place for students to get their work done outside of the home.

Started in 2010, the company's website describes the space as a parent-free oasis that gives kids the chance to study and connect in a relaxed atmosphere.

The CEO & Founder of The House Gil Gibori joined ABC7 to talk about their unique studying environment.

Membership costs approximately $200 a month and comes with access to things like: immediate homework help, access 7 days a week, priority given for private and group study sessions, free ACT/SAT practice exams and more.

To learn more about The House, visit www.thehouse.com.
