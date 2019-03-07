Education

Whitney Young Magnet HS naming new athletic facility after Michelle Obama

In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, first lady Michelle Obama speaks in Washington.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama is getting what's believed to be her first namesake, since leaving The White House.

Obama's alma mater Whitney Young Magnet High School is naming its new athletic complex after her.

Construction began last summer on the new $4.3 million facility. Crews are waiting for warmer weather to finish the project.

Obama visited the high school during a visit to her hometown for an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts in November 2018.

As a photo of a young Obama, then named Michelle Robinson, hung on a wall nearby, the former first lady shared lessons with the girls about how she found her voice in high school.
