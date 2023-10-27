WATCH LIVE

Stolen car crashes after police chase on Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 27, 2023 12:15PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed after a chase on the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Westchester police said they responded to the 10400-block of Cermak Road for a suspicious vehicle.

Police found a black Audi Q5 parked with people sleeping inside and found that it was reported stolen out of Skokie.

The Audi struck a squad car as it fled the scene and was pursued onto the Eisenhower Expressway.

Police said the chase began in the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway out of Westchester.

The police chase ended at Damen Avenue and the Audi which was reported stolen was later located crashed at Congress Parkway and Morgan Street.

Chicago police then found a female suspect who fled from the vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available.

