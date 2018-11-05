'El Chapo' trial in New York raises security concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4606479" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A timeline of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman from arrest, escape, capture, to trial.

The trial of the Mexican drug lord known as 'El Chapo' is set to begin Monday in Brooklyn with a jury selection. His ruthless reputation is sparking security concerns.Joaquín Guzmán or 'El Chapo' was extradited last year to face United States drug conspiracy charges.He is accused of having a hand in dozens of murders, and smuggling more than 200 tons of cocaine.Guzman's criminal pedigree prompted authorities in New York to hold him in solitary confinement in a high-security wing of a federal jail in Manhattan that has held notorious terrorists and mobsters.For pre-trial hearings, authorities transported the Mexican drug lord to and from jail by shutting down the Brooklyn Bridge to make way for a police motorcade that included a SWAT team and an ambulance, all tracked by helicopters.At the time, the judge noted the expense and logistical nightmare it could create - particularly for New Yorkers who rely on the bridge to commute.The trial could last as long as four months.Now there's speculation that a special cell for Guzman has been set up deep inside the Brooklyn courthouse.Keep in mind, El Chapo escaped jail twice in Mexico through a tunnel.Jurors will be kept anonymous and escorted to and from the courthouse by federal officers.Heavily armed federal agents will turn the courthouse into a fortress.