El Chapo Guzman: Timeline from Arrest, Escape, Capture, Trial

A timeline of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman from arrest, escape, capture, to trial.

A timeline of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman from arrest, escape, capture, to trial. The billionaire druglord headed the notorious Sinaloa cartel.

June 1993 - Captured in Guatemala and sent to a maximum security prison in Jalisco, Mexico.

January 2001 - Escaped in a laundry cart with the help of bribed prison guards.

February 2014 - Recaptured in Mexican beach resort town Mazatlan after a 13-year manhunt.

July 2015 - Escaped Altiplano maximum security prison through a secret tunnel

January 2016 - Captured a third time in a bloody raid at a home in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico

January 2017 - Extradited to the U.S. and placed in a federal prison in New York City

November 2018 - Trial by jury begins

Guzman faces 17 counts, including: drug trafficking, money laundering, kidnapping and murder in Chicago, Miami, New York and other cities.
