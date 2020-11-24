Little Village hit-and-run leaves elderly man in critical condition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man in his 80s is in critical condition after being injured in a hit-and-run in the city's Little Village neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.
Police say the man was struck just after 3 p.m. in the 3200-block of West 26th Street.
The elderly man was transported to Mt. Siani hospital.
Police did not release any information about the vehicle that hit the man.
No one is in custody and the Major Accidents Division is investigating.
