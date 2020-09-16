Chicago crime: Good Samaritans use Mexican flag to help woman injured in South Loop hit and run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a red pickup truck wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in the South Loop Tuesday night.The 61-year-old woman was struck as she was sitting in a bus stop booth in the 1100-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 11:45 a.m., police said.The woman suffered injuries to her legs and good Samaritans jumped in to help her by creating a makeshift tourniquet by wrapping a Mexican flag around her legs.The crash occurred while Mexican Independence Day celebrations were taking place downtown. Witnesses said the truck had a Mexican flag on it.Police said the red pickup truck failed to stop at the scene and fled southbound on Michigan Avenue and then westbound on Roosevelt Road.The Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (312) 745-4521.