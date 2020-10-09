Hit-and-run leaves Chicago father in medically induced coma; $5K reward offered

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family is demanding justice after a hit-and-run driver left their father in a medically-induced coma and fighting for his life.Family said 46-year-old Kevin Ballog had just gotten off a CTA bus at Belmont and Cumberland in the city's Belmont Terrace neighborhood on Sept. 23 around 8 p.m. when he was struck by a car. The driver who hit him, who was in a dark-colored SUV or truck, did not stop."He is not doing good," his daughter Briana Nuno said. "He is still on a ventilator. He is still fighting for his life."Ballog was struck in the head by a side mirror. An off-duty paramedic who was in the area rushed over to help him until first responders could arrive."She took it upon herself to immediately grab and put him in as much of a holding as she can," said Robert Fakhouri, attorney for the family. "She wrapped the wound until paramedics arrived."Ballog has undergone multiple surgeries and his daughter is worried he won't survive."My dad is not going to be around to see me get married, walk down the aisle. I still haven't had any children yet," she said.The family is now offering a $5,000 reward to track down the driver. They said his vehicle is missing a side mirror."On a criminal level we seek to identify this individual, without a double, but on a civil matter, on a civil level, who is going to pay for these costs? We pray and hope Kevin survives this," Fakhouri said.The family's attorney said they have not found any surveillance video of the incident. Chicago police said detectives are continuing to investigate.