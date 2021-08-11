Technology

FEMA, FCC conduction nationwide test of EAS, WEA systems Wednesday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- FEMA in coordination with the FCC will conduct Wednesday a national test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.

Both tests will begin at 1:20 p.m. A test message will air on ABC 7 at that time. If you have you have opted into receiving emergency alerts on your cell phone, you will receive the test message on your device.

This is the sixth nationwide test, according to FEMA. The last nationwide test was conducted in 2019.

The backup date for the test is August 25.

For more information on the test, visit FEMA's website.
