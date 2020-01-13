Law enforcement officials hold active shooter drill near Chase Tower in Loop

Dearborn - Madison to Monroe

Clark - Madison to Monroe

Madison - Clark to Dearborn

Monroe - Clark to Dearborn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Law enforcement officials conducted an emergency response drill Sunday near Chase Tower in the Loop, officials said.The simulation was conducted Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.According to police, the drill involved a simulated active threat inside the tower as well as simulated injuries and simulated gunfire throughout the event.There was a large presence of emergency service personnel and vehicles in the area. City, state and federal law enforcement officers were present during the drill, police said.The drill shut down several streets downtown.All streets surrounding 10 S Dearborn Avenue were closed Sunday from 1- 4 p.m.