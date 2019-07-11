Employee killed at Jefferson Park car wash

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee was killed at a Jefferson Park car wash Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at the Express Car Wash in the 4800-block of West Lawrence Avenue at about 9:56 p.m., police said.

A 45-year-old man sustained injuries while police said he was working inside the car wash. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

Police said the death is a non-criminal incident.
