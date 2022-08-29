WATCH LIVE

EMT charged with exposing semi-conscious woman's breasts, taking photos in back of ambulance: police

Kevin Hakeem Pressley is charged with indecent assault, invasion of privacy and other related crimes.

1 hour ago
BROOKHAVEN, Pa. -- Police in Brookhaven Borough, Pennsylvania are investigating an alleged assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.

According to police, the crime happened on Thursday.

A woman reported she was receiving medical care at a facility when 911 was contacted.

Kevin Hakeem Pressley

The woman was reportedly in a semi-conscious state, police said.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital to receive additional care.

During the transport, it is alleged that an EMT caring for the woman in the back of the ambulance exposed the victim's breasts and took photographs of her, police said.

The EMT has since been identified as Kevin Hakeem Pressley, of Philadelphia. At the time of the incident, he was employed as an EMT by the Brookhaven Fire Company Ambulance, police said.

Pressley was arrested Saturday and is charged with indecent assault, invasion of privacy and other related crimes.

He is now being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility on a $100,000 cash bail.

Officers said Pressley worked for other medical providers in the past and other potential victims should contact the Brookhaven Brough Police Department.

