Man stabbed to death while walking in Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally stabbed while walking on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 6300-block of South Stewart Avenue just before 4:45 a.m.

A man was walking with two adults when three unknown people pulled up in a vehicle, police said. The offenders got out of the vehicle and one of them stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said the victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.

