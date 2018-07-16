WINDY CITY LIVE

15th Annual Silver Room Block Party to be held in Hyde Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Silver Room Block Party will be held on Saturday in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood. (WLS)

One of the most highly anticipated parties in Chicago this summer is the Silver Room Block Party. In its 15th year, the event will be held on Saturday in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Founder Eric Williams chatted about how the block party got its start and what's in store for people of all ages at this year's event.

For more about the Silver Room Block Party, visit: https://www.silverroomblockparty.com/aboutthevent/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEsummer
WINDY CITY LIVE
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News