Billy Dee Williams returns as Lando Calrissian in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For more than 36 years, many fans were looking for the one character to return to the "Star Wars" universe. Now, Billy Dee Williams is finally back in the cockpit."The whole idea of coming back and being Lando again was not something I had anticipated," Williams said. "I know that the fans for years have been clamoring for Lando to come back. So when I was told I was coming back, I just sat there and chuckled."Bringing back a fan favorite is not an opportunity every actor gets decades later. Especially if his original "Star Wars" screen time as a con artist and scoundrel added up to only 15 minutes."You get a lot of feelings about it," he explained. "You remember the first time you did it. This was a brand new experience and working with a brand new director. So you are much more preoccupied with this idea of really trying to do all the things this particular director J.J. Abrams wanted to introduce."Many of the film's cast members were not born when this 82-year-old took to cinematic space."I always got the feeling they were excited about working with me and that was nice," Williams said."He has retained that really - how would you put it - that style. Great fun having him back," said Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO."Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is in theaters nationwide on December 20.