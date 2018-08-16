I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ce4ht2g0ha — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

No words. Only tears. Our Queen is gone. Long live the Queen. pic.twitter.com/LxEsQISNoZ — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 16, 2018

A lot of music left the earth today. The Heavens rejoice. Rest in heavenly peace. #ArethaFranklin #ISayALittlePrayer pic.twitter.com/o5Etf8hi3o — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul" has died at age 76.The Recording Academy released the following statement:After hearing the news of her passing, everyone from music industry icons like Carol King and Clive Davis to world leaders took to social media to honor her life and legacy.Former President Bill Clinton released the following statement.