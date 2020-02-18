Chicago film industry sees record year in 2019; ranks first in Midwest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago and Illinois Film Offices are celebrating a record year for television, film and media production activity in Chicago and around the state.In total, the Chicago Film Office permitted 522 projects in 2019.The office now ranks first in the Midwest, third in the country for commercial advertising production and in the top six nationally for overall production, officials said.According to officials, those productions estimated an economic impact of nearly $560 million in local job creation and expenditures.The record year of filming brought in a whopping 15,000 new non-extra job hires, generating over $350 million in wages, officials said.11 full season series and portions of several others were filmed in Chicago throughout 2019.The three Chicago-based series from NBC Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD all renewed for an additional season.Fargo, the 1940s period piece set in Kansas City, filmed entirely in Chicago.Showtime's The Chi, the HBO series Run and Station 11, FOX's Next and Comedy Central's South Side all filmed on location within the city, and the series Batwoman transformed Chicago into Gotham City.