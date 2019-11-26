Arts & Entertainment

Billie Eilish named Billboard's 2019 'Woman of the Year'

Billie Eilish won new artist of the year and favorite alternative rock artist at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD -- Billie Eilish will be honored as Billboard's 2019 "Woman of the Year" next month.

She'll join fellow honorees Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile and Nicki Minaj at the "Women in Music" event Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

At 17, Eilish is Billboard's youngest-ever "Woman of the Year" recipient, and is the first artist born in the 21st century to top the Billboard 200 albums chart with her acclaimed debut "When we All Fall Asleep, Where do We Go?"

She won two 2019 American Music Awards, for Best New Artist and Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock.

"Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist," said Hannah Karp, Billboard's editorial director.

"Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today's society has quickly allowed Billie to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-color and sharp attitude."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsmusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in murder of UIC student found in parking garage: Police
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Police 'followed the money' after Des Plaines bank robbery with secret GPS tracker
Family of boy shot in gun battle with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect speaks on lawsuit
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Show More
Gary neighborhood on edge after delivery driver killings
New ordinance proposes reductions to city penalties for possessing, using marijuana
Erosion at Indiana Dunes National Park is damaging the lakefront
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool
Teacher's aide accused of having sex with student in storage unit
More TOP STORIES News