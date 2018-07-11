WINDY CITY LIVE

CatanaComics creator Catana Chetwynd's new book, 'Little Moments of Love

CatanaComics creator Catana Chetwynd and her boyfriend visited WCL. (WLS)

Instagram sensation and author Catana Chetwynd of CatanaComics talked about her first book "Little Moments of Love."

Along with John Freed, boyfriend and co-star of CatanaComics, Chetwynd discussed the comic's success and how their relationship sparked a place for love and positivity on the internet. They're in town for a book signing Wednesday night at Everybody's Coffee.

To find out more, visit: www.catanacomics.com

Or check them on Instagram: @CatanaComics

EVENT DETAILS:
CATANA CHETWYND
7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Everybody's Coffee - Wilson Abbey
935 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago

Tickets required and includes a copy of her book.
Tickets cost $24 for one person and 1 book; or $35 for two people and 1 book.

TICKETS LINK: https://catanacomics.brownpapertickets.com/
