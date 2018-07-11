CatanaComics creator Catana Chetwynd's new book, 'Little Moments of Love

Instagram sensation and author Catana Chetwynd of CatanaComics talked about her first book "Little Moments of Love."
Along with John Freed, boyfriend and co-star of CatanaComics, Chetwynd discussed the comic's success and how their relationship sparked a place for love and positivity on the internet. They're in town for a book signing Wednesday night at Everybody's Coffee.
To find out more, visit: www.catanacomics.com
Or check them on Instagram: @CatanaComics
EVENT DETAILS:
CATANA CHETWYND
7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Everybody's Coffee - Wilson Abbey
935 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago
Tickets required and includes a copy of her book.
Tickets cost $24 for one person and 1 book; or $35 for two people and 1 book.
TICKETS LINK: https://catanacomics.brownpapertickets.com/
