Celebrities sing 'Sweet Home Chicago' to raise money for Arts for Illinois Relief Fund

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some celebrities showed their support for "Sweet Home Chicago" and its struggling artists.
Celebrities who were either born here or got their start here lent their voices to a rendition of the classic song to benefit the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which provides grants to more than 1,400 artists out of work due to COVID-19.
The video features an ensemble of more than 100 stars, including Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi, Keegan-Michael Kay, Twista, Rhymefest and even Chef Rick Bayless.
Click here to see the video and donate to Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.
