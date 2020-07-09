'Chance the Snapper': Chicago's Humboldt Park alligator one year later

The infamous Humboldt Park alligator was pulled from one of the park's lagoons one year ago July 16 after multiple attempts from several wildlife captors over more than a week.
The city eventually called in Florida trapper Frank "Alligator" Rob from St. Augustine to capture the five foot gator. Leadership from Chicago Animal Care and Control and the Chicago Park District confirmed the gator was safely and humanely caught by the wildlife expert.
WATCH: Alligator trapper Frank Robb describes how he caught the elusive 'Chance the Snapper'
Robb was given red carpet treatment after saving the city from the elusive animal.
Chance the Snapper's fandom extended from T-shirts to cocktails named after him, uniting residents who followed the story, many of whom were sad to see him go.
RELATED: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils 'Chance the Snapper' bobblehead
The gator is now living on an animal preserve in Florida where he has reportedly grown about a half foot longer since his capture.
The non-native creature is thought to have been someone's pet who released him into that lagoon shortly before he was caught.
It is a misdemeanor to have a pet alligator in the state of Illinois, and it is also illegal to release a pet into a public park.
RELATED ARTICLES:
City celebrates Humboldt Park alligator 'Chance the Snapper' trapper Frank Robb
Alligator Robb releases interactive storybook about catching Humboldt Park gator 'Chance the Snapper'
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
Gator Robb: New girlfriend 'the total package'
Humboldt Park alligator caught after a week, trapper throws out first pitch at Cubs game