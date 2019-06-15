Coronavirus

Chicago folk music star John Prine hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, family says

This June 15, 2019 file photo shows John Prine performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Legendary Chicago singer-songwriter John Prine is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms, according to his family.

Prine was hospitalized Thursday and intubated Saturday night, his family said in a statement on Twitter.

Prine was a giant in the 1970's Chicago folk music scene.

His wife Fiona tested positive for the virus on March 18.

Prine is a multiple Grammy-winner who graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, where he worked as a mailman before becoming a music legend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagocelebritycoronavirusfolk musiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
101 Cook County Jail detainees have contracted COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
Travelers flying from Chicago to Texas must quarantine or risk jail time
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Whole Foods employee in Chicago tests positive for COVID-19
101 Cook County Jail detainees have contracted COVID-19
Show More
CPD disperses large church service amid 'stay-at-home' order
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, winds diminishing Monday
Part of Michigan Ave. closed after debris falls from building
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News