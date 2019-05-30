Arts & Entertainment

Ever wanted your own droid sidekick? Droid Depot inside Disneyland's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land lets you build one

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- People who visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, will be able to take home a sidekick from a galaxy far, far away.

We got a look at the Droid Depot store that is part of the new land inside Disneyland Park.

Customers will be able to build a BB-series droid (like BB-8) or R-series droid (like R2-D2) by picking out the parts needed to make their droid from conveyor belts that move around the store. From there, the pieces are assembled by customers at stations around the store.

RELATED: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Everything you need to know

The droids can also be customized using personality-affiliation chips, color panels, and other accessories.

Once your indispensable sidekick is ready to go, it is placed into a specialized activation station where it comes to life.

At different locations around Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the droids will come to life in your hand and interact with other droids, elements, and devices. Once back home on Earth, the droids will be operated by remote control.

The Droid Depot will also feature other merchandise, including prebuilt droids, housewares, and apparel.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens to the public on Friday, May 31, but reservations are required through June 23.

After that, reservations will no longer be required, but guests will use a "virtual queue" through their smartphones that will alert them when they may enter the new land.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
