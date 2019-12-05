Arts & Entertainment

Chicago mayor declares Thursday 'Walt Disney Day,' fans celebrate at Disney's Hermosa home

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Disney fans gathered Thursday at the former home of Walt Disney himself to celebrate what would have been the Mickey Mouse creator's 118th birthday.

Disney's birthplace home in the Hermosa neighborhood, and its former resident, have been points of pride for Chicagoans. Mayor Lori Lightfoot even declared Thursday "Walt Disney Day" in the city.

Both the city and Wintrust Bank sponsored Thursday's special celebration at the home at 2156 N. Tripp Ave. It was Chicago's seventh annual Tribute to Walt Disney Day at that location.

Thursday would have been Disney's 118th birthday, and event attendees celebrated his memory. A children's choir from Nixon Elementary School was scheduled to perform, and Santa was expected to make a guest appearance with 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

A dedication ceremony for the Hermosa neighborhood's free community library was also scheduled for Thursday near the home.

Disney Publishing gave out free Disney books to all who stopped by.
