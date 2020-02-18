Arts & Entertainment

Go behind the scenes at Jimmy Kimmel Live's Hollywood studio with late night host

By and Marsha Jordan
Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes of Jimmy Kimmel Live? ABC 7 Chicago got to tag along with the late night host to see his Hollywood studio.

"This building is more than 100 years old," Kimmel said. "It's the closest thing we have to history besides Larry King here in Los Angeles."

From the broadcast studio to the VIP Green Room with a couch Beyonce sat on, Kimmel shared some tidbits about his show many people may not know.

Kimmel said the number one perk of Hollywood is the free craft service table.

He even gave us a peak at the "Mean Tweet" corner where he said a lot of famous people have shed tears.

"So this is kind of like a little bit haunted," he joked.

Believe it or not, Kimmel also has a "real desk" other than the one you see on TV, which he claims he likes to keep "very tidy and stocked with Tums."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livebehind the scenesjimmy kimmelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich sentence commuted by Trump
Patti Blagojevich in Chicago awaiting husband's prison release
A commutation, not a pardon: What's next for Rod Blagojevich?
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Bond conditions set for Northbrook suspect in Deerfield hit-and-run
Four Illinois governors have served time
Couple carjacked in Orland Park Jewel parking lot
Show More
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after crash at Daytona 500
Star-studded Selena concert set for May in Texas
Former CPS teacher, 33, charged with sexually assaulting boy, 13, in Logan Square
More TOP STORIES News