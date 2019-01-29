ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable people that have died in 2019 (Arnold Turner/Invision/AP Images)

LOS ANGELES --
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer James Ingram, who charted a string of hits in the 1980s and '90s, has died at age 66, according to his longtime friend Debbie Allen.

Ingram was nominated for 14 Grammys and two Academy Awards for performing or writing songs, with such hits as "Baby Come to Me" in 1982 and "I Don't Have the Heart" in 1990. His Grammy wins were for "One Hundred Ways" and the duet "Yah Mo B There" with Michael McDonald in 1985.

"I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir," Allen wrote on Twitter. "He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.


Reports indicate Ingram died at home from brain cancer in Los Angeles.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituarymusic newsLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fun performing and visual arts events in Chicago this week
From live jazz to Spanish rock: 3 music events to liven up your week in Chicago
Here's what to do in Evanston this week
Caelynn reveals past sex assault to Colton on date
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold, windy Tuesday, with light snow
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
$1,000 price tag for rare Indonesian durian raises a stink
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva closes due to extreme cold
Stacey Abrams to give Democratic response of the State of the Union
All 3 aboard medical helicopter killed in crash in Ohio
Show More
Thousands of strangers attend funeral for veteran with no family
What to know about Listeria
Woman says Burger King employee raped her in bathroom stall
More News