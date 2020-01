'Hamilton' to end Chicago run with final show Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do not throw away your last shot to see "Hamilton" in ChicagoThe hit musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton is closing its record-breaking run after a final show Sunday."Hamilton" has been in town for just over three years and three months and has been seen by about 2.8 million people. After Sunday, the show will have played 1,341 times in Chicago.For more information and tickets, visit hamiltonmusical.com/chicago.