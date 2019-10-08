disney

Into the 'Sporkshop': How Forky from 'Toy Story 4' came to be

Humble spork-turned-toy Forky was the breakout star of Disney's "Toy Story 4" this year, but the character didn't come to be overnight.

In fact, while Forky might seem simple, designers went through "probably a hundred different versions of Forky," according to producer Jonas Rivera.

"There was just an initial story sketch, and we just cracked up at the simplicity of truth to what a kid would do. It couldn't be overdesigned, couldn't be too sophisticated," Rivera explained. "What would our 5-year-old kids do?"

Producers and designers held a Sporkshop -- "a crafting time that we would have done when we were kindergartners," in Rivera's words -- to develop the Tony Hale-voiced character's appearance.

Check out the video above for an exclusive look at the filmmakers sharing how Forky was created.

"Toy Story 4" is available now on digital, Movies Anywhere and Blu-Ray. New on 4k Ultra HD.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywooddisneymovie news
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Aldo announces new Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection
Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
Disney theme parks adding vegan options to every menu
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney Magnet School principal retires after petition called for her removal
Fire destroys historic Masonic Temple in downtown Aurora
2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi
'Hamilton' star says daughter's severe epilepsy changed priorities from acting to advocacy
PlayStation 5 gets 2020 launch date
Teenager's outfit banned from homecoming
Judge defends hugging Amber Guyger
Show More
Target to power new Toys R Us website
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Chicago Fire officially announce Soldier Field move
Chicago Fire's Bastian Schweinsteiger retires aged 35
More TOP STORIES News