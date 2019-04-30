Margaret Trudeau's one-woman show to debut at Second City in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Canadian first lady will perform a one-woman show at the Second City in Chicago that runs May 9-12.Margaret Trudeau, 70, is the mother of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the former wife of another prime minister, Pierre Trudeau. She was a favorite of tabloids in the 1970s and 1980.Now, the world premiere of Trudeau's intimate staged performance, called "Certain Women of an Age," will be held at the UP Comedy Club at the Second City.She was described as a flower-child bride when, at 22, she married the 51-year-old Pierre Trudeau.The tabloids hounded her. Eventually, the marriage came apart, followed by drug use, public rounds with actors, rockers and bold face names. Trudeau had no idea she was suffering bipolar disorder. And in this show she wants you to know all."Way too personal if you ask me," she laughs. "No I gave up that kind of privacy a long time ago in order to be an advocate."Trudeau's mission is to remove the stigma of mental illness.("Why Second City? And Comedy? Because if you don't laugh and learn to laugh at yourself and others, you'll spend your time crying," Trudeau said.