May the 4th Be With You! Chicago Jedi celebrates Star Wars Day at ABC7

It's May the 4th, a day dedicated to celebrating the Star Wars franchise.

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's May the 4th, a day dedicated to celebrating the Star Wars franchise. In honor of the special day, Chicago Jedi joined ABC7 to teach the art of the lightsaber.

You can be a part of Chicago Jedi's May the 4th celebration Saturday.

Name of event: Galactic Force Battle for ChiTown - Chicago's 4th Annual Light Up Freeze Mob

Date:Saturday, May 4th

Hours: 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Address:

John Hancock Center - Chicago 360 Tower - 94th Floor

Admission/ Ticket Prices:13.00

Deadline to register: Register Online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galactic-force-battle-for-chi-town-tickets-60712227908
