May the 4th Be With You! Chicago Jedi celebrates Star Wars Day at ABC7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's May the 4th, a day dedicated to celebrating thefranchise. In honor of the special day, Chicago Jedi joined ABC7 to teach the art of the lightsaber.You can be a part of Chicago Jedi'scelebration Saturday.Galactic Force Battle for ChiTown - Chicago's 4th Annual Light Up Freeze MobSaturday, May 4th7:00pm to 9:00pmJohn Hancock Center - Chicago 360 Tower - 94th Floor13.00Deadline to register: Register Online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galactic-force-battle-for-chi-town-tickets-60712227908