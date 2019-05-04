CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's May the 4th, a day dedicated to celebrating the Star Wars franchise. In honor of the special day, Chicago Jedi joined ABC7 to teach the art of the lightsaber.
You can be a part of Chicago Jedi's May the 4th celebration Saturday.
Name of event: Galactic Force Battle for ChiTown - Chicago's 4th Annual Light Up Freeze Mob
Date:Saturday, May 4th
Hours: 7:00pm to 9:00pm
Address:
John Hancock Center - Chicago 360 Tower - 94th Floor
Admission/ Ticket Prices:13.00
Deadline to register: Register Online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galactic-force-battle-for-chi-town-tickets-60712227908
May the 4th Be With You! Chicago Jedi celebrates Star Wars Day at ABC7
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News