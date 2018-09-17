ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mayor Emanuel to announce 2019 as 'Year of Chicago Theatre'

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city is about to raise the curtain on a "Year Of Chicago Theatre."

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says 2019 will feature a big focus on the theatrical arts.

There will be pop-up performances and films at Millennium Park, new theater programs at the Chicago Cultural Center and theater-themed events in each of the city's 77 community areas including, improve, dance, opera, puppetry and more.

The announcement also includes $200,000 in grants for local theater programs.

Mayor Emanuel's office said Chicago is home to 250 theatres.
