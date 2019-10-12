CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new art project in the historic Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's Southside is bringing the community together.
Color Me Southside was created by muralist Dorian Sylvian.
The mural, located at the Mariano's at 38th Street and King Drive, incorporates Bronzeville's distinctive neighborhood culture.
Sylvian and Amanda Puck, with Mariano's, joined ABC7 live at the mural to new community art project.
Mariano's Bronzeville location supports local vendors and features products from resident entrepreneurs like Mama Joe's, Bee Love, Margie's and Rouxster's Cookhouse. Mariano's Bronzeville's "fresh and friendly" approach to food serves as the centerpiece of the South Side's most exciting food destination and provides a community gathering place for neighborhood residents.
The mural will be completed by late October, you can see the progress by following #colormesouthside, #mymarianos and #muralsaroundtheworld.
Mariano's Bronzeville location currently features artwork by Chicago-based, multi-disciplined artist, Hebru Brantley and exterior murals by Chicago-based artist and urban planner, Chris Devins. The murals highlight famous Bronzeville residents such as Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole and Lorraine Hansberry.
For more information, click here.
Store Location: 3857 S Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago, IL 60653
New mural celebrates cultural legacy of Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News