Illinois' largest waterpark, Raging Waves, opens 2 new attractions

CHICAGO -- If you're looking for a family fun activity this summer, look no further; the largest waterpark in Illinois is open for the summer season.
Raging Waves Waterpark features 26 water slides, a quarter-mile lazy river, beach areas, and so much more.
Ally Witt, a Raging Waves spokesperson, stopped by "Windy City Live" to talk about the waterpark's two newest attractions.
Plus, Dave DiNaso and Jeremy Taulbee from The Traveling World of Reptiles stopped by with some friends.
You can see the animals at Raging Waves Waterpark on July 12th, July 21st and, August 4th!
This segment is produced with and sponsored by Raging Waves.
