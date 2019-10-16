YORKVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A new attraction is coming to Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves in Yorkville announced Tuesday they plan to open a six-lane mat racing waterslide ride next summer.
The new ride, named Aussie Mat Dash, is changing the racing game at waterparks across the world. Six riders will have the chance to race side-by-side through a fast spiral of almost 2,500 feet of combined slides in tunnels to the bottom.
Raving Waves said the latest attraction will be one of only two other like it in the world.
The park plans to install Aussie Mat Dash at the south end of the park near The Boomerang, Cyclone and other Raving Waves favorites.
For more information on the ride and park, visit their website.
Raging Waves announces latest attraction, Aussie Mat Dash, opening Summer 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More