News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, November 6.The renaming of a suburban post office is making Chicago Proud.The Olympia Fields Post Office will now honor Captain Robert Martin, who was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen.Martin flew dozens of missions in World War Two and was awarded both the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Purple Heart.He lived in Olympia Fields until he died in 2018 at the age of 99.A good night's sleep isn't always easy and binge-watching could be a big reason why.A new survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine shows that 88% of U.S. adults admitted they had lost sleep staying up late to watch multiple episodes of a show.The statistic jumps to 95% when looking at 18 to 44-year-olds.Is it too late to change a classic?John Legend and Kelly Clarkson teamed up for the classic holiday jingle "Baby It's Cold Outside".Only this time they decided to change some of the song lyrics in light of the #metoo era.As some have claimed the song ignores the importance of consent in a relationship.The updated lyrics say "it's your body and your choice."Dean Martin's daughter, Deana, said the rewrite is absurd, and Legend should just write his own song.