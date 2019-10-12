Arts & Entertainment

Robert Forster, Oscar-nominated actor for role in 'Jackie Brown,' dies at 78 after battle with cancer

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Robert Forster, the actor who garnered an Academy Award nomination for his work in the film "Jackie Brown", died at his Los Angeles home Friday following a short battle with brain cancer, according to his publicist. He was 78.

Forster cultivated an extensive credit list of over 100 appearances in feature films over his decades-long career. His latest, "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," was released on Netflix on the same day of his passing.

A native of Rochester, New York, Forster made his film debut in the 1967 John Huston film "Reflections in a Golden Eye," starred in the television series "Banyon" and in Haskell Wexler's "Medium Cool." The actor is also know for his roles in the film "Delta Force," as well as the reboot of the TV series "Twin Peaks."

But it was Quentin Tarantino's 1997 film "Jackie Brown" that put him back on the map. He'd lose the supporting actor Oscar that year to Robin Williams for "Good Will Hunting."

Forster is survived by four children, four grandchildren and his longtime partner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU calls latest offer from city 'insulting' less than a week before possible strike
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Doctor finds herself as patient after cancer diagnosis
St. Charles North football team dedicates game to teammate with brain injury
Chicago area mom celebrates 5 years cancer free with 'miracle' baby boy
IT Halloween pop-up opens in Chicago
Mokena man made death threat to clerk after learning his polling place changed: police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, windy, cold Saturday
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Casa Central honored by governor with Changemaker Award
Exhibit on global Muslim cultures opens in Des Plaines
Texas man killed in front of daughter as he greeted her at door
More TOP STORIES News