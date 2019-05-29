Arts & Entertainment

Riot Fest 2019 lineup: Blink-182, Bikini Kill, Slayer, Flaming Lips and more announced

Kathleen Hanna, center, Tobi Vail, left, and Kathi Wilcox of the punk rock band Bikini Kill perform at the Hollywood Palladium, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Riot Fest announced the lineup for its 2019 festival, including headlining performances by Slayer, Bikini Kill, and Blink-182, who had to cancel their performance last year.

This is Riot Fest's 15th year. It will once again be held in Douglas Park, September 13 through 15.

The festival is heavy on reunions and farewells. Bikini Kill is currently on tour, performing their first live shows in more than 20 years, while the Ranconteurs are playing their first Chicago show in more than a decade. Meanwhile, the festival will be Slayer's final Chicago and Milwaukee show, according to the lineup poster.

Several bands will play entire albums at the festival. Among them are: the Flaming Lips, who will perform "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots"; Ween, who will perform "The Mollusk"; Bloc Party, who will perform "Silent Alarm," and Against Me!, who will perform "Reinventing Axl Rose" and "Transgender Dysphoria Blue."

Other acts performing this year include Rise Against, The Violent Femmes, Jawbreaker, Patti Smith, Rancid, Descendents, Die Antwoord, The B-52s, Guided By Voices, Andrew W.K. and many more.

For the full lineup and full list of full album performances, click here.

Tickets and three-day passes are on sale now. To purchase tickets, click here.
