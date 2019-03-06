Arts & Entertainment

Pitchfork 2019 Lineup: Robyn, Isley Brothers headline music festival

FILE: Robyn performs on day one of the Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 3, 2016, in New York.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The lineup for the 2019 Pitchfork Music Festival was released Wednesday and features headliners Robyn, The Isley Brothers and HAIM.

The festival takes place in Chicago's Union Park in the West Loop neighborhood from Friday July 19 to Sunday July 21. HAIM will headline Friday, the Isley Brothers will celebrate their 60th anniversary at the festival as Saturday's headliners, and Robyn will headline the final night of the festival Sunday.

Other performers across the weekend include Mavis Staples, Earl Sweatshirt, Low, Belle & Sebastian, Kurt Vile, Pusha-T, Stereolab, Charli XCX, Snail Mail and Neneh Cherry.

Tickets are $75 per day or $175 for a three-day pass. A three-day Pitchfork PLUS pass costs $375. For details and to purchase tickets, click here.

Here is the full lineup:

Friday, July 19
HAIM
Mavis Staples
Earl Sweatshirt
Jeremih
Sky Ferreira
Low
Soccer Mommy
Julia Holter
Grapetooth
Rico Nasty
Valee
Standing on the Corner

MIKE
Great Black Music Ensemble

Saturday, July 20
The Isley Brothers - 60th Anniversary Celebration
Belle & Sebastian
Stereolab
Kurt Vile
Pusha-T
Parquet Courts
Freddie Gibbs
Amber Mark
Jay Som
Cate Le Bon
Tirzah
CHAI
Ric Wilson

Lala Lala

Sunday, July 21
Robyn
Charli XCX
Whitney
Khruangbin
Clairo
Snail Mail
Neneh Cherry
Ibeyi
Amen Dunes
JPEGMAFIA
Flasher
Black Midi
Dreezy
Tasha
