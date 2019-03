Pitchfork 2019 Lineup: Robyn, Isley Brothers headline music festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The lineup for the 2019 Pitchfork Music Festival was released Wednesday and features headliners Robyn, The Isley Brothers and HAIM.The festival takes place in Chicago's Union Park in the West Loop neighborhood from Friday July 19 to Sunday July 21. HAIM will headline Friday, the Isley Brothers will celebrate their 60th anniversary at the festival as Saturday's headliners, and Robyn will headline the final night of the festival Sunday.Other performers across the weekend include Mavis Staples, Earl Sweatshirt, Low, Belle & Sebastian, Kurt Vile, Pusha-T, Stereolab, Charli XCX, Snail Mail and Neneh Cherry.Tickets are $75 per day or $175 for a three-day pass. A three-day Pitchfork PLUS pass costs $375. For details and to purchase tickets, click here Here is the full lineup:HAIMMavis StaplesEarl SweatshirtJeremihSky FerreiraLowSoccer MommyJulia HolterGrapetoothRico NastyValeeStanding on the CornerMIKEGreat Black Music EnsembleThe Isley Brothers - 60th Anniversary CelebrationBelle & SebastianStereolabKurt VilePusha-TParquet CourtsFreddie GibbsAmber MarkJay SomCate Le BonTirzahCHAIRic WilsonLala LalaRobynCharli XCXWhitneyKhruangbinClairoSnail MailNeneh CherryIbeyiAmen DunesJPEGMAFIAFlasherBlack MidiDreezyTasha