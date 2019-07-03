Second-oldest amusement park in America, Cedar Point, filled with attractions for the whole family

CHICAGO -- Cedar Point is the second-oldest amusement park in America and it is a short 4.5 hour ride from Chicago to the shores of Lake Erie in Sandusky, Ohio.
It is a roller coaster enthusiast's dream park with 18 coasters to choose from, including their newest addition, award-winning Steel Vengeance. Not only is this coaster the world's first hyper-hybrid, it's also a record breaker that has won a few accolades.
Not a roller coaster fan? Don't worry! New attraction, Forbidden Frontier on "Adventure Island" is an immersive, live-action experience with mind-challenging activities and interactive attractions for the whole family!
Plus, Cedar Point has rides for kids of all ages, plus an 18-acre water park called Cedar Point Shores. They also have four hotels on property with dinging and live attractions, so you don't have to have kids to make this a must go destination.
For more about Cedar Point, visit: https://www.cedarpoint.com/
