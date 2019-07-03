Windy City LIVE

Second-oldest amusement park in America, Cedar Point, filled with attractions for the whole family

CHICAGO -- Cedar Point is the second-oldest amusement park in America and it is a short 4.5 hour ride from Chicago to the shores of Lake Erie in Sandusky, Ohio.

It is a roller coaster enthusiast's dream park with 18 coasters to choose from, including their newest addition, award-winning Steel Vengeance. Not only is this coaster the world's first hyper-hybrid, it's also a record breaker that has won a few accolades.

Not a roller coaster fan? Don't worry! New attraction, Forbidden Frontier on "Adventure Island" is an immersive, live-action experience with mind-challenging activities and interactive attractions for the whole family!

Plus, Cedar Point has rides for kids of all ages, plus an 18-acre water park called Cedar Point Shores. They also have four hotels on property with dinging and live attractions, so you don't have to have kids to make this a must go destination.

Win a Cedar Point Family 4 Pack, which includes a room with two queen-size beds, which holds up to 4 people, for two nights and four complimentary tickets to the park.

Go to Windycitylive.com and click on Promotions for all the details!!!

For more about Cedar Point, visit: https://www.cedarpoint.com/

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Cedar Point.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentohioamusement rideamusement parkwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Combat emotional eating with Vitalife
Next on Windy City LIVE
Summertime grilling recipes with American Sale
2019 Summer Fashion For The Curvy Girl With Lifestyle Expert Lawrence Zarian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burbank teacher charged with sex assault, soliciting child porn from 2 students
Metra Electric trains moving with residual delays, power restored
Missing man found dead in Chicago River in Lincoln Park
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
'The Bean,' Maggie Daley Park spray-painted by vandals; 7 in custody
Hundreds of thousands eligible to expunge marijuana charges
New qualifying conditions for medical marijuana added as program becomes permanent
Show More
FBI: Man robs 3rd Chicago bank in 1 week, $1K reward offered
Chicago's police union wants cases involving officers given to special prosecutor
Protests across Chicago demand shutdown of migrant detention centers
Mom, baby reunited with police officers who helped deliver baby
San Bruno police say 4 victims in Tanfoan shooting, there may be 2 suspects
More TOP STORIES News