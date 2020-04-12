Arts & Entertainment

'Sunday Arts Takeover': Artists perform on Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will once again allow artists to perform on her Instagram Live account for the 'Sunday Arts Takeover".

The performances will include a special "Gospel brunch" in celebration of Easter Sunday, performed by Chicago native and gospel musician Jonathan McReynolds.

Sunday's performances kick off with Puerto Rican 'Bomba' music from La Escuelita Bombera de Corazón con Ivelisse Diaz y TeoLópez at 10:00 a.m., followed by the "Gospel brunch" featuring Jonathan McReynolds at noon.

House DJ Terry Hunter will turn up the party from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

The performances are geared to generate awareness of the newly created Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which was launched last week to fill the void as music and theatre venues are closed for the Stay at Home Order.

To watch and listen live, you can follow Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram account @ChicagosMayor.

The $4 million Arts for Illinois Relief Fund is a partnership between Mayor Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman, Governor Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker, and the local philanthropic community to provide financial assistance to artists, artisans, and cultural organizations.

For more information or to make a donation, visit ArtsForIllinois.org.
