Justin Timberlake apologizes to wife for 'strong lapse in judgment'

Justin Timberlake walks the red carpet at the 50th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in New York. (Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to his actress-wife Jessica Biel days after he was seen holding hands with the co-star of his upcoming movie.

The pop star and actor wrote Wednesday on Instagram that he prefers to "stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love."



He then wrote that in the photos and video that went viral last month of him and actress Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar, he "displayed a strong lapse in judgment - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar."

Timberlake says he "drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."

The 38-year-old Timberlake is filming the movie "Palmer" with Wainwright in New Orleans. He married Biel in 2012 and they have a son, four-year-old Silas.

Timberlake says that he's sorry to his "amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."
