USDA briefly lists fictional Black Panther kingdom of Wakanda as US trade partner

While we removed the Kingdom of Wakanda from our list of US free trade partners, our relationship will always be strong #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/wiRSCIdfGh — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) December 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- The United States Department of Agriculture joked on Twitter that its relationship with Wakanda will always be strong, despite it being removed from a list of U.S. trade partners.The fictional country from the movie "Black Panther" was apparently added to a trade report during a staff test, and accidentally published to a department website.It was quickly removed, but not before it was screenshotted and spread on social media."While we removed the Kingdom of Wakanda from our list of US free trade partners, our relationship will always be strong," the USDA tweeted Thursday along with a gif of T'Challa, who is both the king of Wakanda and Black Panter. "#WakandaForever"