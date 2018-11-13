ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Toy Story 4': Watch teaser trailers featuring Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele

(Walt Disney Studios)

Toy Story is taking audiences to infinity and beyond with another installment out next year, and fans are starting to get a look at the new film.

On Tuesday, Pixar released a new teaser-trailer featuring Jordan Peele as "Bunny" and Keegan-Michael Key as "Ducky."


The new video comes just a day after the first teaser-trailer.


With the release of Toy Story 4, the beloved franchise will span more than two decades. The original film was released in 1995, with Toy Story 2 close behind in 1999. The third film, released in 2010, featured the protagonist, Andy, all grown up and going off to college as the toys find a new home with Bonnie.

"Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story," director Josh Cooley said in a press release. "And it was the end of Woody's story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning."

In the new film, your favorite toys welcome new friends to Bonnie's room, including Forky, who's seen in the first teaser.

Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, was a spork until Bonnie made him into a craft project. Since he was not originally a toy, Forky faces something of an existential crisis.

"He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him," Cooley explained.


Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody, told the BBC earlier this month that the new film would be emotional, saying of Pixar, "the emotional range of those movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting." He called the end of Toy Story 4 "a moment in history."

Toy Story 4 will hit theaters on June 21, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneymovie newstrailerstom hanks
Related
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
3 ways to enjoy your week in Evanston
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Here's 4 events to get you off the couch this week in Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
Michelle Obama in Chicago to kick off book tour for 'Becoming'
10 hurt, 1 critically, after CTA, Pace buses collide on Far South Side
Man charged after 3 pedestrians hit in Logan Square
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
Blind woman, 29, reported missing from West Pullman
Pilot shortage remedy raises safety questions as thousands sought to fill gap
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: More sun but still cold and blustery Tuesday
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
Family files lawsuit after nightclub security guard shot by Midlothian police
Air traffic controller out after mystery spell in tower
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More News