Eric Stonestreet is engaged to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
Eric Stonestreet is engaged to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer, the "Modern Family" star announced in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The couple posed in a series of pictures with Schweitzer showing a stunning ring. Stonestreet captioned the pictures: "She said, 'She'd have her people call my people.'"

The couple's famous friends weighed in, with Stonestreet's "Modern Family" costar Julie Bowen writing," I honestly don't know who is luckier (lie: I do)." Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Stonestreet's husband on the show wrote, "Jesus Christ. Finally."

Gwyneth Paltrow commenting, "YAY!!! We are so happy for you."

Kate Hudson wrote, "Yeah!!!! Congrats!"

Zachary Levi wrote, "Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!!" adding a heart emoji face and clapping hands.

Michael Bublé said "Congrats you beautiful couple you."

Howie Mandel said, "Wow congratulations."

Stonestreet and Schweitzer, a nurse, have been dating for more than five years. They met at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016.

