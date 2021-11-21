Evanston family featured in upcoming documentary talks National Adoption Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- November is National Adoption Month and a family from Evanston will be featured in a new documentary airing later this week.The Curry family is made up of 12 children, five of whom are adopted from overseas and have special needs.Parents Elizabeth and Judson Curry worked with May May Tchao, a filmmaker, to shoot "Hayden & Her Family." The parents and filmmaker attend the same church. Tchao said she met one of the children at a service after she worked on another project about China's policies and how they can impact abandoned girls.The documentary premieres on WORLD Channel on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.