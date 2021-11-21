adoption

Evanston family featured in upcoming documentary talks National Adoption Month

By Tyra Whitney
EMBED <>More Videos

Local family talks National Adoption Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- November is National Adoption Month and a family from Evanston will be featured in a new documentary airing later this week.

The Curry family is made up of 12 children, five of whom are adopted from overseas and have special needs.

Parents Elizabeth and Judson Curry worked with May May Tchao, a filmmaker, to shoot "Hayden & Her Family." The parents and filmmaker attend the same church. Tchao said she met one of the children at a service after she worked on another project about China's policies and how they can impact abandoned girls.

The documentary premieres on WORLD Channel on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagoevanstonloopspecial needs childrenfoster carefoster kidsfamilyadoption
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ADOPTION
Justice's adoption questions draw controversy in abortion case hearing
Brothers reunited for 1st time in 50 years
Adoptive father now watching his son compete in Tokyo Olympics
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News