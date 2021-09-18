Search turns to recovery effort for missing Evanston swimmer at Clark Street Beach: fire officials

BREAKING: Rescue operation has become a *recovery* effort after roughly 3-hour search, Evanston FD chief announces. Divers are out, sonar headed in, chief says. @ABC7Chicago for more. pic.twitter.com/IksZmty5Ib — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) September 18, 2021

RIGHT NOW: Massive first responder presence on land and water at #Evanston Clark Street Beach. Numerous agencies here including from Evanston, Chicago, Wilmette, Highland Park. More ahead @ABC7Chicago. pic.twitter.com/hkxq1XYahM — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) September 18, 2021

The chief says after those 3 people were rescued, during a follow up sweep of the area, first responders discovered a pile of clothing and an ID. Those belongings’ owner is still unaccounted for, with police trying to contact the person’s family, the chief explained. — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) September 18, 2021

[9/17/2021 3:15 PM] Breezy northeast winds will develop this evening and overnight across the lake, resulting in another period of building waves and a high rip current risk at area beaches into Saturday. Stay dry when the waves are high!! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/sCnn1ZoRFR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 17, 2021

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The search for a missing swimmer in Evanston Saturday has turned into a recovery effort in Lake Michigan, according to fire officials.Three people were rescued near Clark Street Beach, but one person is still missing, fire officials said.The water rescue team was called to the Church Street boat ramp around 1 p.m.. according to Evanston Fire Department Chief Paul Polep.When they arrived, officials said a woman and her child were struggling in the water, along with a man who went in to help them.During a follow-up walk of the area, once all three were rescued, Polep said rescue workers found a pile of clothes and an ID but weren't able to locate the owner.This triggered a "box level dive team" response, according to Evanston FD. Numerous agencies were called to assist in the search, including Evanston, Chicago, Wilmette and Highland Park. Boats and a helicopter were also deployed to help in the search.The three rescued people were all taken to local hospitals, with one in critical condition, according to Polep.is issued along Lake Michigan Saturday until 7 p.m., stretching from northern Cook County, down to Porter, Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.Polep said lifeguards were on the lakefront at the time.