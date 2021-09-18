missing swimmer

Search turns to recovery effort for missing Evanston swimmer at Clark Street Beach: fire officials

Crews were initially called to rescue 3 other swimmers struggling in the water
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The search for a missing swimmer in Evanston Saturday has turned into a recovery effort in Lake Michigan, according to fire officials.



Three people were rescued near Clark Street Beach, but one person is still missing, fire officials said.

The water rescue team was called to the Church Street boat ramp around 1 p.m.. according to Evanston Fire Department Chief Paul Polep.



When they arrived, officials said a woman and her child were struggling in the water, along with a man who went in to help them.

During a follow-up walk of the area, once all three were rescued, Polep said rescue workers found a pile of clothes and an ID but weren't able to locate the owner.



This triggered a "box level dive team" response, according to Evanston FD. Numerous agencies were called to assist in the search, including Evanston, Chicago, Wilmette and Highland Park. Boats and a helicopter were also deployed to help in the search.

The three rescued people were all taken to local hospitals, with one in critical condition, according to Polep.

A Beach Hazard Statement is issued along Lake Michigan Saturday until 7 p.m., stretching from northern Cook County, down to Porter, Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.



Polep said lifeguards were on the lakefront at the time.



The is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
