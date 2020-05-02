farmers market

Coronavirus update: Evanston farmer's market reopens under Illinois' modified stay-at-home order restrictions

By Jesse Krisch
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- With a weekend warm-up on the way, businesses allowed to re-open are bracing for customers.

Governor Pritzker's modified stay-at-home took effect Friday; on the same day he announced a major push to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Evanston annual farmer's marker is just one industry who is ready to get back to business, opening to the public Saturday morning for its 45th season.

While participants are setting up their stations, things will look very different this year.

Keeping with the governor's amended stay-at-home order, all market-goers are being told to wear a mask and keep at least six-feet from other shoppers.

The city of Evanston is also telling customers to not consume any food onsite. The urge shoppers to not pick up any produce and to leave their pets at home.

The eased restrictions come as state health officials work toward a full re-opening of Illinois. The governor emphasizing the "three t's": testing, tracing and treatment.

Testing and treatment have been front and center for weeks, and now the focus turns more to contact tracing. The latest effort aims to track down every person infected with COVID-19 and warn people with whom they've come into contact.
