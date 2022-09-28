2 Evanston mail carriers robbed at gunpoint this week, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police said two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers were victims of armed robberies this week.

Police said just after 4 p.m. Monday they were called to the 1600-block of Monroe Street for a reported armed robbery. A mail carrier said he was approached by two masked suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun. One suspect physically controlled the mail carrier while the armed man took his arrow keys. They then fled on foot.

The mail carrier was not injured. The suspects were only described as two Black males in their 30s.

On Tuesday just before noon, Evanston police responded to the 2400-block of Nathaniel Avenue for another armed robbery. The victim was also a USPS mail carrier, who said he was robbed by one man with a gun, who also took his arrow keys and punched him in the face. He then fled eastbound on foot.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black shirt and light colored pants. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Arrow keys allow access to secured vestibules and common areas of condo and apartment buildings. Their theft raises the risk of package thefts, as thieves would be able to get into those secure areas.

Police are advising people to track their packages and use delivery alerts, add delivery instructions to for packages to be left in a specific location, request a signature upon delivery and/or arrange for delivery to a secured postal box, UPS or FedEx store.

No one is currently custody. If you have any information about these robberies, contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040.